BRELAND - Little More Countrier Tour

El Club Detroit
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BRELAND is a paradox. The Jersey-born-and-raised, feel-good creative force is perhaps the most unlikely and predestined breakout Country star on today’s horizon, where he defines and defies labels by embracing all kinds of music with an exuberance that’s b...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
Lineup

BRELAND

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

