BLASTER SUNDAYS: Kitae, McKennaii, Vault-tech, Arok Shiva

El Sótano
Sun, 18 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Prepárense para ser abducidxs todos los domingos de 23:00h a 5:30h. Blaster Club es un perfecto viaje por la galaxia musical más actual de la escena Techno y Hardtechno.

Welcome to the Neorave planet!

Line Up: Kitae, McKennaii, Vault-tech, Arok Shiva.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

