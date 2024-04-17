DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brass Kings: Hackney Colliery Band

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 17 Apr, 7:00 pm
Manchester
£16.50
"One of the greatest live bands we have in this country" - BBC Radio 2

Since the release of Hackney Colliery Band’s eponymous debut album in 2011, the East London collective have blown their way into the public consciousness with their genre-bending combi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
Hackney Colliery Band

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

