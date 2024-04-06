DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sholto + Support

Komedia Studio
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Having found support from tastemakers including Gilles Peterson, Deb Grant, Jyoty and Tony Minvielle for recent singles, SHOLTO is set to unveil the full beauty of his debut EP, ‘The Changing Tides Of Dreams’.

Oscar ‘SHOLTO’ Robertson is a drummer, instru...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sholto

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

