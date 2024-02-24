Top track

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
About

Doors 7pm. 18+ event.

It is with great pleasure that we welcome electronic DJ & producer Serenda for an all-night-long DJ set.

ABOUT SERENDA

Serenda is a British, Guyanese and Greek electronic DJ/ producer and writer living in London.

Influenced by the...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Serenda

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

