Doors 7pm. 18+ event.
It is with great pleasure that we welcome electronic DJ & producer Serenda for an all-night-long DJ set.
ABOUT SERENDA
Serenda is a British, Guyanese and Greek electronic DJ/ producer and writer living in London.
Influenced by the...
