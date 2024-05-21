DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
South side Chicago trio, French Police, have become a name synonymous with the Chicago Post-Punk scene. Founded by Brian Flores, French Police combine heavy, rhythmic baselines and undulating synths with precise guitar melodies in order to conjure their un...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.