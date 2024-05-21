Top track

Hidalgo

French Police

The Victoria
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South side Chicago trio, French Police, have become a name synonymous with the Chicago Post-Punk scene. Founded by Brian Flores, French Police combine heavy, rhythmic baselines and undulating synths with precise guitar melodies in order to conjure their un...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

French Police

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

