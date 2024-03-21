DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POWER SNATCH: LA

El Cid
Thu, 21 Mar, 9:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Double Virgo presents POWER SNATCH: LA, a Dyke centered queer party. POWER SNATCH is here to celebrate the diverse local LA Dyke community, while offering a more inclusive space for our friends and extended family. 🪢

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Double Virgo.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

