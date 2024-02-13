DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New live music night at NHAC:
Marvin Jupiter & The Xutians
The Xutians (Marvin Jupiter, Niv Babraa) strengths in Alternative Hip Hop an R&B/ Soul Production. Along with occasional Experimental electronic sounds. Some songs from their catalogue being So...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.