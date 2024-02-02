DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Tonica w/ Disco Exotica

mosso
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
Free
About

Disco, funky house, tropical beat si fondono in un mix inedito ed esplosivo che unisce il fascino della disco con il calore del mondo esotico e la potenza dell’house music.

Tutte le età
Presentato da mosso.

Venue

mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

