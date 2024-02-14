DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Description
Diner Saint Valentin sur les toits de paris
Restaurant TOUT LE MONDE EN PARLE
MERCREDI 14 février 2024
20H A 2 H
DINER FESTIF
1 rose offerte à chaque demoiselle
Magicien close Up
chanteur Variétée international
Dj jusqu a 2 h
MENU FES...
