Saint valentin sur les toits de paris

Tout Le Monde en Parle
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
Diner Saint Valentin sur les toits de paris

Restaurant TOUT LE MONDE EN PARLE

MERCREDI 14 février 2024

20H A 2 H

DINER FESTIF

1 rose offerte à chaque demoiselle

Magicien close Up

chanteur Variétée international

Dj jusqu a 2 h

MENU FES...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Tout le monde en parle.
Tout Le Monde en Parle

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

