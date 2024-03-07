DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Colossal Conversations Presented by Ditto

Arlene’s Grocery, Berlin, Heaven Can Wait, Mercury Lounge, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall
Thu, 7 Mar, 12:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
RSVP to The New Colossus Festival panel series: "Colossal Conversations" presented by Ditto Music. Panels start at 12pm at Pianos NYC on Thursday March 7.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by New Colossus Festival.
Venue

Arlene’s Grocery, Berlin, Heaven Can Wait, Mercury Lounge, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall

New York, New York, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

