Top track

I Love You Like A Madman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Wave Pictures

Firebug
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLeicester
Selling fast
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Love You Like A Madman
Got a code?

About

The Wave Pictures return to Leicester after their sold out show at The Cookie in 2019!

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Cookie.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Wave Pictures

Venue

Firebug

1 Millstone Ln, Leicester LE1 5JN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.