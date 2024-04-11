Top track

I Segreti - Adiós

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I Segreti

Alcazar Live
Thu, 11 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Segreti - Adiós
Got a code?

About

I Segreti sono una band pop italiana nata a Parma nel 2013, formata da Angelo Zanoletti (voce, tastiera e synth), Emanuele Santona (basso) e Filippo Arganini (batteria). Dopo un primo EP autoprodotto pubblicato nel 2015, nel 2018 esce il primo album, Qualu...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

I Segreti

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.