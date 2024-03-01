Top track

Vajra - The Mirror

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vajra, Fellahin Fall

The Kingsland
Fri, 1 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vajra - The Mirror
Got a code?

About

Vajra is a progressive alternative rock band known for their unique and eclectic sound. Drawing influences from various genres such as rock, metal, alternative, and Eastern music, they create a distinctive blend that sets them apart.

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vajra, Fellahin Fall

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.