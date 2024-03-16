Top track

Dear Child (I've Been Dying to Reach You)

Anthony Green / Queen of Jeans

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 16 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$47.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Anthony Green

Known as the lead singer of Circa Survive, Saosin, Fuckin Whatever — just to name a few projects — Green has always turned to music to find strength, but after his overdose, something changed: “I did not want to live the remainder of my life as an addict. Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Anthony Green
w/ special guests Queen of Jeans

All Ages
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Queen of Jeans, Anthony Green

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

