Gaz Coombes



Gaz Coombes

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
£28.25


About Gaz Coombes

Known as the mischievous frontman of Britpop fourpiece Supergrass, Gaz Coombes creates soundscapes of melodic rock. This shift is most noticeable on his 2018 album World’s Strongest Man, which Uncut described as a “bold, brisk, rather beautiful zip through Read more

Event information

“This is a record that I’ve been building up to for the last seven years,” says Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes. Turn The Car Around is a record of feeling, an album that captures the ups and downs of modern life and all the small print in between. Gaz Coo...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gaz Coombes

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open 7:00 pm
260 capacity

