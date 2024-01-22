Top track

Brandon Harris - Wait

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brandon Harris Live ft The Thistle Brothers

Hotel Ziggy
Mon, 22 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brandon Harris - Wait
Got a code?

About

Join Brandon Harris on Monday, January 22rd for his second headline show in LA at Hotel Ziggy. Born and raised in Chicago, this 24-year-old singer-songwriter is full of rhythm and soul and will have you dance and cry during his performances. Whether you're...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Thistle Brothers, Brandon Harris

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.