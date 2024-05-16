Top track

Blick Bassy w/ Bonzie

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In support of his critically acclaimed album Madiba (May ’23), Blick Bassy returns this Apri/May to North America for an extensive spring tour of the United States and Canada. In his own words, Blick says: “I love playing in the US, a country where artisti...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blick Bassy, BONZIE

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

