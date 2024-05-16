DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In support of his critically acclaimed album Madiba (May ’23), Blick Bassy returns this Apri/May to North America for an extensive spring tour of the United States and Canada. In his own words, Blick says: “I love playing in the US, a country where artisti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.