Top track

Within You Is a World of Spring

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Solem Quartet + Alice Zawadzki

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£23.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Within You Is a World of Spring
Got a code?

About

Solem Quartet will present their latest collaboration with Alice Zawadzki, featuring Steve Reich’s Grammy-winning Different Trains for string quartet and tape, and songs by Kate Bush, newly arranged for the ensemble by violinist William Newell.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Solem Quartet

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs