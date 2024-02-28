DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BABESLAM

Whereelse?
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£6.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ELZ presents: BABESLAM!!!!!! A sexy little poetry slam with a twist! 10 performers will have 3 minutes each to compete for the BABESLAM title. This can be poetry, performance or comedy - as long as it’s 3 minutes long!

How it works: Each performance will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.