Douvelle19 + Special Guests

The Grace
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Back for 2024, with a load of bubbly UKG and bass...

This time we take it to North London, at The Grace in Highbury. Joining us is Newport's finest, Douvelle19, a DJ & producer we've been big fans of for a long time - celebrating the release of his new EP...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Passionfruit Worldwide.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Esk, DOUVELLE19

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

