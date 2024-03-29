Top track

Geeta duniki

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Tehran - Nowrouz in London

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Geeta duniki
Got a code?

About

Disco Tehran’s world tour arrives in London to celebrate Nowrouz, the arrival of spring, and the Iranian new year.

Disco Tehran is a warm dance party and live performance project that connects New York to the era of 1970s discotheques in Tehran.

This nig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ammar 808

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.