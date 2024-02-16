DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
INDIANAPOLIS – we're back in your city for the first time since 2017 as the third stop of our Black Love Weekend Tour & NBA All Star! Meet us at Paradox Lounge for the vibes from 10 PM - 3 AM.
Sponsored by DeLeón Tequila & Crown Royal Regal Apple.
Compli...
