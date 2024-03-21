Top track

Concert • Judith Kiddo + Fleur Bleu.e

Le Mazette
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Judith Kiddo arrive tout droit de Bruxelles pour électriser le Mazette ! Sa fantaisie, ses influences éclectiques et son rapport instinctif à l’écriture nourrissent une synth pop aussi riche qu’efficace. Sur scène,Judith déploie une présence mystérieuse et...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Lineup

Fleur bleu·e, Judith Kiddo

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

