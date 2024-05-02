Top track

W!ZARD

La Boule Noire
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Depuis ses débuts, le groupe de post-punk W!ZARD fait vibrer les scènes, connu et reconnu tout aussi bien pour son explosivité que sa colère. Après la sortie de leur EP « Definitely Unfinished » en juin 2021 et une soixantaine de concerts en France et ses...

Cet événement est tout public.
Présenté par THE LINK PRODUCTIONS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

W!ZARD

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

