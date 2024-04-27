Top track

Children of the Internet [HAAi Rework]

UNiSON: HAAi + more TBA

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 27 Apr, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About HAAi

Australia-born HAAi (Teneil Throssell) rose from the ashes of a disbanded psych band, where she was a vocalist and guitar player. She found herself in Berghain and became fascinated by techno thereafter. Her EPs – released on the prestigious Mute Records – Read more

Event information

UNiSON is a new, community-focused party created by London-based, Australian-born artist Teneil Throssell, a.k.a. HAAi.

Described by RA as “one of the scene’s most creative crossover DJs”, UNiSON will combine HAAi’s signature high-energy, genre-bending se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HAAi

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

