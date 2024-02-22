DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Revolution Comedy Cambridge

Revolution Cambridge
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyCambridge
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Please welcome to the stage…

Tiff Stevenson

Multi award winning Tiff Stevenson is a comedian, writer and actor. Tiff’s TV credits include Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Russell Howard’s Good News, Mock The Week, As Yet U...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nodding Dog Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tiff Stevenson

Venue

Revolution Cambridge

Downing Street, Cambridge, CB2 3DS, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.