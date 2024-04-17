Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kristin Hersh en Ourense

Café Torgal
Wed, 17 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsOurense
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KRISTIN HERSH es, por derecho propio, una de las reinas de la escena musical alternativa de las últimas décadas. De hecho, es imposible no identificar el underground estadounidense sin los temas provocadores y confesionales de la cantante y guitarrista de...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kristin Hersh

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

