15 giugno - One Day - GOGOBO

Link
Sat, 15 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsBologna
€27

About

GoGoBo - La stagione dell'amore

🎫 Biglietto 2 Day - per il 15 Giugno 2024

➖NO TESSERA LINK➖

Lineup

  • The Notwist
  • Leatherette
  • Dengue Dengue Dengue
  • Oracle Sister
  • Toy Tonics
  • More TBA
Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Gogobo Aps.
Lineup

2
The Notwist, Leatherette, Dengue Dengue Dengue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open 6:00 pm

