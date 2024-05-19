Top track

Druga Rika - Вже не сам

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Druga Rika

Scala
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Druga Rika - Вже не сам
Got a code?

About

"Druga Rika" announces a tour in the UK and Ireland in support of Ukraine with an exclusive presentation of songs from the upcoming album

"Druga Rika" is one of the leaders of the Ukrainian rock scene. They were among those who set the scene and developed...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by HYST agency
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Друга ріка

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.