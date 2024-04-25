DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Fargo Railroad Co

Hot Box
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Fargo Railroad Co. are a southern rock / americana inspired 4 piece band from Sheffield, UK.

Established in 2013 they have already gathered a loyal fan base and continue to add to their numbers playing shows throughout the UK.

What is clear is that t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alter State Promotions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

