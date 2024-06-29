Please note the method of entry for this show is TX.IS Mobile App Digital Delivery https://tx.is

In line with the wishes of the event organisers, tickets will be released to your TX.IS account no later than 7 days prior to the event. You will receive a confirmation email once the tickets have been released to your account.

You should create an account with TX.IS to access your ticket. At the entrance, please show your tickets from the TX.IS app.

DICE will share your personal data with TX.IS to fulfil tickets. TX.IS in turn will provide the service according with its terms and conditions https://tx.is/terms/end-user and process your data according to its privacy policy https://tx.is/terms/transparency-notice

If you have not received your tickets 7 days before the event, please email hello@tx.is for support.