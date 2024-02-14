Top track

Ernest Melton - Chronicles of Conception

LOVE CYCLES ft. Ernest Melton and Friends

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$31.16

About

Join us for NOMADA’s version of Valentine's night as we dim the lights and turn The Ferns into a sexy jazz lounge.

While the candlelight flickers and haze moves through our industrial HIFI Lounge, let local saxophonist Ernest Melton and Friends serenade y...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ernest Melton

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

