Kissane // Coast + More

The Sindercombe Social
Fri, 1 Mar, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free
About

Located in Shepherds Bush, The Sindercombe Social is one of West London’s most vibrant bars, with an outstanding selection of food & drink and regular live music nights.

‘Social Sessions’ is a night of London’s best up-and-coming acoustic artists playing...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coast

Venue

The Sindercombe Social

2 Goldhawk Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W12 8QD, United Kingdom
Doors open5:30 pm

