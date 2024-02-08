DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I FLEURS DU MAL festeggiano 40 Anni di attività con un concerto speciale! In scaletta si alterneranno brani tratti dagli album del passato e del presente, dal primo album "Fleurs du Mal" del 1989 fino al recente Cd "Gumbo",e anche alcuni brani nuovi per de...
