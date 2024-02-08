Top track

Fleurs Du Mal - Blues Driver

Fleurs Du Mal

Alcazar Live
Thu, 8 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€9.20

About

I FLEURS DU MAL festeggiano 40 Anni di attività con un concerto speciale! In scaletta si alterneranno brani tratti dagli album del passato e del presente, dal primo album "Fleurs du Mal" del 1989 fino al recente Cd "Gumbo",e anche alcuni brani nuovi per de...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Fleurs du Mal

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

