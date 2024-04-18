DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AHF - Seis Heritage Dinner

Seis Kitchen on River
Thu, 18 Apr, 5:30 pm
Food & drinkTucson
$136.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thursday April 18

5:30-8pm

$130 [includes tax & gratuity]

21+

Guests will be dining on regional Mexican cuisine in a multi-course menu served with curated agave spirits and cocktail pairings from a featured mezcal producer.

This is a 21+ event
Agave Heritage Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Seis Kitchen on River

1765 East River Road, Tucson, Arizona 85718, United States
Doors open5:30 pm
35 capacity

