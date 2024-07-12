DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Un evento di portata mondiale arricchisce il calendario degli I-DAYS MILANO 2024: gli STRAY KIDS si esibiranno per la prima volta in Italia venerdì 12 luglio all’Ippodromo Snai con quello che sarà il loro unico concerto da headliner in Europa per l’anno 20...
