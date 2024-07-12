DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stray Kids - I-Days 2024

Ippodromo Snai San Siro
Fri, 12 Jul, 5:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €85.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un evento di portata mondiale arricchisce il calendario degli I-DAYS MILANO 2024: gli STRAY KIDS si esibiranno per la prima volta in Italia venerdì 12 luglio all’Ippodromo Snai con quello che sarà il loro unico concerto da headliner in Europa per l’anno 20...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Live Nation 3 Srl.

Lineup

Stray Kids

Venue

Ippodromo Snai San Siro

Piazzale dello Sport, 6, 20151 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

