Top track

Polo & Pan & Red Axes - Desperado

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Red Axes: US Live Tour

The Ground Miami
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Polo & Pan & Red Axes - Desperado
Got a code?

About Red Axes

Red Axes is a gothic-dance collaboration between Tel Aviv-based producers Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi. Formed in 2010, the duo’s dynamic sound pulls from post punk, psychedelic, house, disco and new wave; and in 2018 they debuted their Trips EP series, whic Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

DOORS AT 11PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE

#TheGroundMiami #LinkMiamiRebels

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Ground
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Axes

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.