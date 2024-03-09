DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Red Axes is a gothic-dance collaboration between Tel Aviv-based producers Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi. Formed in 2010, the duo’s dynamic sound pulls from post punk, psychedelic, house, disco and new wave; and in 2018 they debuted their Trips EP series, whic
DOORS AT 11PM | 21+
THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE
#TheGroundMiami #LinkMiamiRebels
