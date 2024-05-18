Top track

Topographies

Hot Box
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Topographies are a post-punk group based in San Francisco and Los Angeles and formed in 2018 by Justin Oronos , Jeremie Ruest , and Gray Tolhurst. The band draws from coldwave and post punk groups like Asylum Party, New Order , and the Chameleons while als...

All ages under 18's must be accompanied buy a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Lineup

Topographies

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

