Reverend Shawn Amos

Dabadaba
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
About

The Reverend Shawn Amos es un artista afincado en Los Angeles, un bluesman de éxito listo para convertir cualquier sala que se precie en un club de blues de Chicago de los años 60. Su contundente y emocional directo es un viaje a tiempos pretéritos, a una...

Lineup

Reverend Shawn Amos

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

