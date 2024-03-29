DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brunch 'n' Vibes - Easter Accra

GARAGE LOUNGE & BAR
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartyAccra
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CHILL OUT WITH FRIENDS AND ENJOY GOOD VIBES IN THE HEART OF THE CITY AT ACCRA BIGGEST PARTY AT THE FAMOUS GARAGE BAR.

YOU CAN EXPECT MUSIC. FINEST DJs, MUSIC, GAMES, FOOD, COCKTAILS, BBQ

★MUSIC: RnB, HIPHOP, BASHMENT, AFRO BEATS, AMAPAINO, FUNKY, OLD SKO...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brunch n Vibes.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

GARAGE LOUNGE & BAR

Boundary Rd, Accra Ghana
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.