Stolen Nova

El Cid
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sister Midnight Presents Stolen Nova's debut hometown headline show at El Cid.

On the day Prince concluded his Purple Rain tour at The Forum in Los Angeles he ventured down to Venice Beach. He stumbled upon a house party where Suicidal Tendencies were pla...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sister Midnight.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stolen Nova

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

