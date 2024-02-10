DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sanremo da Scrocco | Sabato 10/02

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:30 pm
SocialMilano
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scrocco, pasta e Sanremino: il 6 e il 10 febbraio tornano ufficialmente le serate commento della prima e della finalissima dell’edizione 2024 del Festival di Sanremo che vedranno ancora protagonisti Milano da Scrocco e la sua community.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

Lineup

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

