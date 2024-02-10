DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scrocco, pasta e Sanremino: il 6 e il 10 febbraio tornano ufficialmente le serate commento della prima e della finalissima dell’edizione 2024 del Festival di Sanremo che vedranno ancora protagonisti Milano da Scrocco e la sua community.
Quest’anno sono be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.