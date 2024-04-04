Top track

Romare: Live

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For all the considered concepts and unusual arrangements, Romare’s music is dance music at heart, and it remains a natural transplant into the live and club environment.

He combines electronic music production and a wealth of music knowledge to create mus...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romare

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

