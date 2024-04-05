Top track

Not a Love Song

Hepner's Rebellion

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:00 pm
$20

About

Dylan Hepner has been engaged in musical resistance and guerilla style performances since 2013, resulting in tactical proficiencies on several stringed style instruments aiding to the art of Rock and Bluegrass, but flanked by Funk and Rap. Be advised, his...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating?

This show is primarily standing; however, there will be seats available for those that want/need them.

What time does the show start?

Doors open at 7PM

Music starts at 8pm

