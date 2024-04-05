DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dylan Hepner has been engaged in musical resistance and guerilla style performances since 2013, resulting in tactical proficiencies on several stringed style instruments aiding to the art of Rock and Bluegrass, but flanked by Funk and Rap. Be advised, his...
This show is primarily standing; however, there will be seats available for those that want/need them.
Doors open at 7PM
Music starts at 8pm
