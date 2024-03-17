DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

St Patrick's Day Family Party

Big Penny Social
Sun, 17 Mar, 11:00 am
PartyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dress up and join the family fun on St Patrick's Day with live Irish music from Plugged In!, a family ceilidh and Irish dancers!

We'd recommend booking a table if you're staying for lunch before or after the event.

Tickets required for anyone over the age of 2.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Big Penny Social
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am
1400 capacity

