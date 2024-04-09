DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Cactus Blossoms

Zebulon
Tue, 9 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$30.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Cactus Blossoms

“Hey baby, do you wanna take a trip with me? / I’ve got a feeling there might be a silver lining all around.” So begins One Day, the captivating new album from critically acclaimed Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms. Written and recor...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Cactus Blossoms

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

