Top track

Duvet Daze - Honey

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Duvet Daze

Crofters Rights
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Duvet Daze - Honey
Got a code?

About

Duvet Daze

Plus Special Guests

Thursday 7th March

The Crofters Rights Room 2, Bristol

Entry 18+

Duvet Daze are a 5 piece indie pop rock band based in Bristol, originally forming as Mia’s solo project in Falmouth, Cornwall in the midst of the first loc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.