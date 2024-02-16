DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miss Vee's Burlesque Freak Show: ANTI V-DAY

Twin Flame (by Static Age Records)
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Miss Vee’s Freak Show a monthly burlesque cabarete with a featured act out of the norm to shock and intertain all!

Show features 2 acts from each performer with a 15 minute intermission.

Show ends with a special DJ and dance party.

Each month will be a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Static Age Loft
Twin Flame (by Static Age Records)

116 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

